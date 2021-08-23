Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Target expanding toy section with the addition of 100 Disney shops

invezz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will add 100 more Disney shops within its outlets in a bid to help drive traffic ahead of the holiday season. Currently, the retailer has around 1,900 stores across the US, and it started opening Disney (NYSE: DIS) shops at various locations three years ago. Notably, with a tripling of the number of shops, over 160 Target outlets will offer Disney-branded merchandise ranging from costumes to toys by the end of 2021.

invezz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
Person
Steve Dennis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corporation#Toys R Us#Tgt#Cvs Health#Invezz#Macy#Fao Schwarz#Paw Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
RetailNew York Post

Walmart boosting store workers’ pay by at least $1

Walmart store workers are getting at least $1 more an hour as the retail giant responds to one of the tightest labor markets in history. With the peak holiday season approaching when retailers typically hire thousands of seasonal workers, Walmart is raising the hourly wage for 565,000 store associates. “Effective...
RetailPosted by
WWD

American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

Click here to read the full article. Jay Schottenstein is facing pandemic shortages head on. While other retailers are fretting over how to handle supply chain headwinds, including rising prices and lack of delivery services, the chairman and chief executive officer of American Eagle Outfitters had his own solution: transform the supply chain. More from WWDA Look Back at Zendaya's Best Fashion MomentsArchival Images From DNR: Street Style, Retailers and StoresBehind the Scenes Photos from the 2022 Pirelli Calendar American Eagle Outfitters Inc. — parent company to the American Eagle, Aerie, Offline by Aerie, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed brands — quietly acquired the...
Retailitresearchbrief.com

Walmart to hire 20,000 supply chain employees before the holiday season

Amidst the surge in unemployment rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Inc. is reportedly looking to hire around 20,000 workers at its supply chain facilities and fulfillment centers. The retailer intends to fill some of the most high-demand jobs in retail as well as raise wages ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
RetailFOXBusiness

Costco puts purchase limits back on some items amid COVID-19 surge

Costco recently indicated that it would reinstate purchase limits at some of its store locations as customers stockpile goods during the ongoing COVID-19 case surge. The retailer addressed the situation in an alert on its website last Saturday, noting, "Some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items." Costco did not specify which items could be affected.
RetailBusiness Insider

Costco has reintroduced purchase limits as evidence of COVID-19 stockpiling mounts

Costco has reinstated purchase limits on some products as evidence mounts that Americans are stockpiling once again. The retailer posted a note on its website Saturday warning of "temporary item limits on select items." Purchase limits became commonplace early in the pandemic to stop people panic buying and depleting stock....
RetailZacks.com

Walmart (WMT) Unveils Hiring Plan, Focuses on Supply Chain

WMT - Free Report) has been firing on all cylinders to drive growth. The company is focused on strengthening its supply chain, which plays a vital role in catering to customers’ evolving needs. Moving on these lines, the omnichannel retailer unveiled plans to employ 20,000 new workers at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.
RetailUS News and World Report

American Eagle Online Sales Fall as In-Store Shopping Spree Rebounds

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc's quarterly revenue missed estimates on Thursday as its online sales took a hit from shoppers returning to physical stores on easing pandemic curbs, sending the shares of the apparel chain down 10%. The company's second-quarter digital sales fell 5% from a year earlier, also...
RetailPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Ahead of holiday season, Target adding more Disney mini-shops to stores

Target is bringing the magic of Disney to its stores just in time for the holiday season. The big-box retailer announced this past week it will add the Disney Store at Target to more than 160 additional stores nationally by the end of 2021. A chain spokesman, however, told lehighvalleylive.com Target it not ready yet to announce specifically which locations are part of the collaboration.
Grocery & SupermaketWTHI

Walmart wants to deliver you stuff, even if you didn't buy it at Walmart

Next time you order that waffle maker or rice cooker, it could be delivered to you by Walmart, even if that's not where you bought it. The company said Tuesday that it's launching a new service that delivers goods sold by other businesses to customers. The service will be ready in time for the holiday shopping season, the busiest stretch of the year for retailers.
Jersey City, NJNJBIZ

Ulta opens four shop-in-shops in NJ Targets

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty opened shop-in-shops in four New Jersey Target stores as part of a national partnership between the two brands. Shop-in-shops in Jersey City, Mantua, Menlo Park and Mount Laurel Target stores will be opened before month’s end. The late August rollout, announced July 21, includes 100 stores nationwide, 58 of which are open as of Aug. 26.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Return of Disney Store, Toys ‘R Us Expected in Hudson Valley

Two favorite Hudson Valley stores that have long closed down may be making a triumphant return this year. When asked which former Hudson Valley stores you'd like to see come back, Toys R' Us and the old Disney Store always seem to top the list. Toys 'R Us went bankrupt in 2018 and shuttered all of its Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Woodbury. Since then there've been rumors of a return but nothing has materialized... until now.
RetailPosted by
IBTimes

These Disney Stores Are Closing While Target Adds More Than 100 Shop-In-Shop Locations

Disney (DIS) is closing more of its retail locations despite expanding the number of shop-in-shop locations inside Target stores. The latest round of North American store closures from Disney comes as Target announced that it has further extended its partnership with the company, adding more than 100 shop-in-shop experiences in its stores that will roll out just in time for the holidays.
Grocery & Supermaketgrocerydive.com

Shipt now lets members pick their 'preferred' shoppers

Shipt has launched a new tool that allows consumers to designate their favorite personal shoppers, who will then get prioritized to handle future orders, according to a press release on Tuesday. The new tool, which at launch is only available to Shipt members, lets them designate any personal shopper they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy