Target expanding toy section with the addition of 100 Disney shops

Two favorite Hudson Valley stores that have long closed down may be making a triumphant return this year. When asked which former Hudson Valley stores you'd like to see come back, Toys R' Us and the old Disney Store always seem to top the list. Toys 'R Us went bankrupt in 2018 and shuttered all of its Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Woodbury. Since then there've been rumors of a return but nothing has materialized... until now.