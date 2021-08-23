Target expanding toy section with the addition of 100 Disney shops
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will add 100 more Disney shops within its outlets in a bid to help drive traffic ahead of the holiday season. Currently, the retailer has around 1,900 stores across the US, and it started opening Disney (NYSE: DIS) shops at various locations three years ago. Notably, with a tripling of the number of shops, over 160 Target outlets will offer Disney-branded merchandise ranging from costumes to toys by the end of 2021.invezz.com
