Golf

Patty Tavatanakit edges Nelly Korda by two points to win Rolex ANNIKA Major Award

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Patty Tavatanakit started 2021’s major season with a bang, going wire-to-wire at the ANA Inspiration, and ended it with the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award, given to the player with the best record in all five major championships.

Tavatanakit edged out Nelly Korda by two points thanks for a tie for fifth at the KPMG Women’s PGA and a tie for seventh at the AIG Women’s British Open. She’s the second player from Thailand to win, joining Ariya Jutanugarn in 2018. Other champions include Jin Young Ko (2019), So Yeon Ryu (2017), Lydia Ko (2016), Inbee Park (2015) and Michelle Wie West (2014).

The award will be presented to Tavatanakit at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, in November. It was not given out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Points for the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award were awarded at all five major championships in 2021 to competitors who finished among the top 10 and ties. To earn the award, a player must have also won at least one of the five majors. Yuka Saso (U.S. Women’s Open), Nelly Korda (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship), Minjee Lee (Amundi Evian Championship) and Anna Nordqvist (AIG Women’s Open) were the other players to qualify this season.

Korda ended the major championship season with a tie for 13th at Carnoustie and received no points.

