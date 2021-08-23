Heavy Weather and Advice from The President

Henri was downgraded over the weekend from a hurricane to a tropical storm, which sounds like a demotion — and a reprieve for those in the storm’s path. This is not always the case. Such designations are guided mainly by wind strength, but as Houstonians learned four summers ago, when a huge storm stalls over your town, the sustained rainfall can cause catastrophic flooding. That’s what Hurricane Harvey did. Here’s hoping that Henri moves on out to sea today.