Environment

Heavy Weather and Advice from The President

By Carl Cannon
thejacksonpress.org
 3 days ago

Henri was downgraded over the weekend from a hurricane to a tropical storm, which sounds like a demotion — and a reprieve for those in the storm’s path. This is not always the case. Such designations are guided mainly by wind strength, but as Houstonians learned four summers ago, when a huge storm stalls over your town, the sustained rainfall can cause catastrophic flooding. That’s what Hurricane Harvey did. Here’s hoping that Henri moves on out to sea today.

The Tennessee Star Daily Thursday, August 26

We are off to the races this morning with new updates on student mask mandates for athletes. Finally, some good news. We'll tell you what we've learned!. Next up, our own Cooper Moran tells us what former diplomat Sen. Bill Hagerty had to say about the August 31 Afghanistan withdrawal plan!
August 26th in History

August 26th in History

August 26 is the 238th day of the year (239th in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. There are 127 days remaining until the end of the year. Adrian and Natalia of Nicomedia (Greek Church) Alexander of Bergamo (Roman Catholic Church) Blessed Ceferino Namuncurá. Mariam Baouardy (Melkite Greek Catholic Church)

