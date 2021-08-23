Cancel
Video Games

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo for consoles delayed to 2022; new trailer

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Microids and developer Pendulo Studios have delayed the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions of Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo to 2022. The PC version is still planned for release via Steam in 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via Microids:. About. In...

www.gematsu.com

