Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo for consoles delayed to 2022; new trailer

Don't blink. See what some critics are saying about the game, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins builds on the events of iconic Doctor Who episode Blink, transporting players into a series of sinister events occurring at Wester Drumlins--the very same abandoned London townhouse where the Weeping Angels made their first TV appearance. The game stars ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood (played by Ingrid Oliver). Players are invited to help her search through messages, emails, videos, photographs and more to uncover clues, solve puzzles and reveal the truth behind a terrifying menace. Solve the unmissable mystery in Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
Comments / 0