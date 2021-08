Our football guru gives his take on teams for Syracuse football to schedule in a new alliance of conferences. Not long ago, I wrote a post about how I thought an ACC-Big 12 merger in some form would be beneficial to the ACC’s longevity, and also to that of Syracuse football. Nicole Auerbach recently broke a story on The Athletic, and instead, it looks like the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of some sort.