Tom Girardi’s Firm Is Selling Erika Jayne Collectibles

Things are really starting to go downhill for Erika Jayne as the questions keep rolling in. Thanks to an LA Times article on the downfall of husband Tom Girardi , her castmates finally started asking her some questions on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . It was hardly the grilling that Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley promised behind Erika’s back. But Erika was under fire anyway. Even Kyle Richards seemed confused. Not too confused to dedicate a holiday dinner toast to Erika but what do we all expect from Kyle? She’s the only one who would toast to Erika simply showing up. As for the rest of the cast, the only one who is truly sticking by Erika without question is resident hypocrite Lisa Rinna .

But regardless of what castmates are supporting her , Erika’s life continues to implode in the courts. As reported by Us Weekly , Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, is now selling off Erika collectibles. This is in order to pay back his debts to creditors in bankruptcy court. Described as only “Erika Jayne collectibles,” 25 bids have been placed. The items being bid on include everything from magazine covers to framed photos of Erika and Tom. The sale also includes her Billboard plaque for her song “Roller Coaster.” Right now, the memorabilia is listed at $350.

To make matters worse, Erika apparently had no say in the matter . A source said, “These are all seized items. She had no approval on what was going to be auctioned off and what’s not auctioned off.”

The insider added, Erika “doesn’t have a say either way” about the situation. “She’s just letting the law firm do what it needs to do. She wants the payment to be settled so she can just move on in life.”

The Erika collectibles are in addition to Girardi Keese items already up for sale . Those items include, “office furniture, business machinery and equipment, as well as furnishings and decorations comprised of art, oriental rugs, sports memorabilia, wine, music memorabilia, statues, vintage law (and other) books, a vintage piano, a Cadillac DTS and much more.” There is also an Erin Brockovich poster signed by Julia Roberts herself.

Erika denies both on and off screen that she had any knowledge of Tom’s business dealings. But attorneys are alleging that the impending divorce is “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money.”

Either way, things are not looking good for Erika . And whether she was complicit in Tom’s alleged scamming , someone has to pay the victims. Sounds like this is just the start of that process.

