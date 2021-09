“You can be successful as an entrepreneur even if you’ve never wanted to be one .” I watch a lot of Shark Tank, and the number one thing I hear from people that enter the tank is that they “always knew they wanted to be an entrepreneur. “ When I started, I thought id be awful at this because it was never my dream. It turns out I was so wrong. The fact that I never wanted it lit a deep fire within to show everyone that I could succeed, and in the end, I learned that I am everything I NEVER knew I wanted or could be. Just because you never wanted it doesn’t mean you aren’t meant for it.