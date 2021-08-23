Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Icon: Music Through the Lens | Passport Pick

By Station Blog
mountainlake.org
 3 days ago

Featuring in-depth and often irreverent interviews with the world’s best-known music photographers, musicians, gallerists, music journalists and social commentators, ICON: Music Through the Lens is an eye-opening thrill ride through the amazing world of music photography. This series charts the fascinating lives and often crazy experiences of the men and women who have documented popular music in images, from the earliest darkrooms to the fast-evolving digital landscapes of the present day.

mountainlake.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Photography#Passport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MuseumsWashingtonian.com

Smithsonian Acquires a Historic Collection Featuring Early Black Photographers

In 1975, 19th-century photography historian and collector Larry J. West bought his first daguerreotype—an image depicting an African American man in a tuxedo. After more than 45 years of building his collection of early American photography, West has found a new home for his rare pieces. The Smithsonian American Art...
Musicredlandscommunitynews.com

Iconic music group WAR to headline Redlands Bowl for SOUL-Cal Music Festival

The Soul-Cal Experience Music, Food and Culture Festival will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Redlands Bowl. Presented by the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Sapphire Marketing Inc and Urban Alchemy 360, the festival will feature WAR and four other musical artists. The Soul-Cal Experience.
Behind Viral Videosopenculture.com

Is the Viral “Red Dress” Music Video a Sociological Experiment? Performance Art? Or Something Else?

Before it set itself on fire, HBO’s Game of Thrones resonated deeply with contemporary morality, becoming the most meme-worthy of shows, for good or ill, online. Few scenes in the show’s run — perhaps not even the Red Wedding or the nauseating finale — elicited as much gut-level reaction as Cersei Lannister’s naked walk of shame in the Season 5 finale, a scene all the more resonant as it happened to be based on real events.
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

An online archive is documenting 30 years of dance music history

The Dance Music Archive is an online database that documents 30 years of dance music and rave culture. Just launched, the website allows visitors to explore each decade of dance music history from the 1980s onwards, through DJ mixes, radio shows, blogs, artwork and more. The team has ripped CDs, gathered physical documents and curated Spotify playlists to create an exciting audio-visual timeline.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | VC Artist Cellist Kian Soltani's New Feature on All-Debussy CD

This all-Debusy album brings together live performances and recorded works from 2018 and includes the rarely-performed “Fantaisie” for piano and orchestra. “On this particular recording, I played Debussy's Cello Sonata with Daniel Barenboim," VC Artist Kian Soltani told The Violin Channel. “The sonata is a live performance from June 3,...
San Antonio, TXlakefrontollu.com

Chris Marcus’ life through the lens

SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) men’s soccer player Chris Marcus expanded his passion outside of athletics his freshman year. Chris Marcus began his freshman year at OLLU in August 2019. He is a kinesiology major and a student-athlete on the men’s soccer team. Within his freshman year, Marcus began to take an interest in photography due to his uncle’s passing.
Boone, NCYes Weekly

Music Icon Roger McGuinn Performs at App Theatre September 3

BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) resumes live programming for the first time since March 2020 when it reopens its doors to the general public at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3 with music legend Roger McGuinn taking to the ATHC stage. The concert is sponsored by Allen Wealth Management.
Performing ArtsKPBS

WICKEDINCONCERT: A Musical Celebration Of The Iconic Broadway Score

PBS will mark Broadway’s return with “WICKED IN CONCERT,” a musical event celebrating the songs from one of the most iconic hits in Broadway history. This special performance will feature reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements created just for this broadcast, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop music and television.
Moviessanclementetimes.com

At the Movies: ‘Val’ Seen Through the Lens of His Life

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Ellis Park on “Super Sunday:” Through The Eyes & Lens(es) of Coady Photography

Over the years, I have gotten to know quite a few people that truly enjoy and love their jobs at racetracks over this globe. There are the starting gate assistants and the starters. There are the outriders, and, of course, their respective steeds. All with personalities they call their own. There are the lead ponies, and the gals and guys that ride them. Can’t imagine a day of racing without Harley, now. There are the folks that crank the pari-mutuel tickets. There are the ones that bring us our drinks and nourishment. There are the fine folks that wave us to the right parking lot. And, there are the ones that check our credentials and make sure we get to our respective seats.
FestivalNo Depression

THROUGH THE LENS: Reflections on the 2021 Newport Jazz Festival

Wycliffe Gordon - Newport Jazz Festival 2021 - Photo by Jim Brock. This week is a first for the column: coverage of the venerable Newport Jazz Festival. Established in 1954, the fest remains one of the most prestigious jazz festivals in the world. It has been the site of quite a few significant moments in jazz, many live recordings, and a superb film of the 1958 fest, Jazz on a Summer’s Day.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Pop Music Icon 98° Announce ‘Summer of 98° The Remixes’ EP

Pop music icons 98° is making Summer 2021 the hottest one yet with their new Remix Playlist “Summer of 98” as part of their 98 Days of Summer campaign, which is set to release on August 20th from UMe. The remix EP features songs and remixes of the group’s most popular hits including “Heat It Up,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing,” and more fan favorites.
MusicPeople

Tiera Hopes to Inspire Other Black Female Artists: 'It's Nice to Be That Sounding Board'

Rising country star Tiera hopes to be an inspiration for other Black female artists. The singer-songwriter opened up about her journey in a new episode of Spotify's Frequency content brand, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of global artists representing different sounds and genres. The platform launched the global initiative this year to cultivate a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture and community.
MoviesPosted by
The Day

Laiona Michelle embodies the iconic Nina Simone in a new musical at Goodspeed

From the time that Laiona Michelle steps in front of the Goodspeed crowd and begins singing “Feeling Good,” she commands the stage as Nina Simone — capturing Simone’s transcendent voice, mercurial personality, strong but damaged soul, and star-making charisma. Michelle brings audiences through Simone’s stunning career and tumultuous life. Simone...
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

How Andrea Graff Designs With Respect For Tradition Through A Contemporary Lens

Launched in 1994, Andrea Graff’s interior design firm has flourished and dazzled us from coast to coast. The firm’s success is a reflection of Andrea’s quirky design ethos, which balances the aesthetic integrity of each project with the needs and personality of the client. Distinguished by a deep respect for tradition filtered through a contemporary lens, Andrea’s mantra is more of a perspective than a definable style. Her design portfolio spans from commercial to residential, from single spaces to entire homes. The approach she takes when creating an interior is one of careful consideration and respect for her clients’ preferences and budgets. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, Andrea Graff’s firm amalgamates contemporary design principles that honor the traditions deeply embedded within her. Introducing this week’s Voice of Africa, Andrea Graff.
Musicwgbh.org

Celebrate 50 Years Of Philadelphia International Records' Iconic 'Phillysound' Soul Music

Philadelphia International Records celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and the iconic "Phillysound" that it made famous. But the legacy of Philadelphia International Records is also its influence on other music genres and artists far beyond its birth city. As part of Under The Radar's ongoing summer series, we’re humming some of Philadelphia International’s biggest hits, and asking: Exactly what is the sound of Philadelphia?

Comments / 0

Community Policy