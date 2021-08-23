Icon: Music Through the Lens | Passport Pick

Over the years, I have gotten to know quite a few people that truly enjoy and love their jobs at racetracks over this globe. There are the starting gate assistants and the starters. There are the outriders, and, of course, their respective steeds. All with personalities they call their own. There are the lead ponies, and the gals and guys that ride them. Can’t imagine a day of racing without Harley, now. There are the folks that crank the pari-mutuel tickets. There are the ones that bring us our drinks and nourishment. There are the fine folks that wave us to the right parking lot. And, there are the ones that check our credentials and make sure we get to our respective seats.