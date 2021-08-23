Icon: Music Through the Lens | Passport Pick
Featuring in-depth and often irreverent interviews with the world’s best-known music photographers, musicians, gallerists, music journalists and social commentators, ICON: Music Through the Lens is an eye-opening thrill ride through the amazing world of music photography. This series charts the fascinating lives and often crazy experiences of the men and women who have documented popular music in images, from the earliest darkrooms to the fast-evolving digital landscapes of the present day.mountainlake.org
