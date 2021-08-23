Cancel
WATCH LIVE AT 12PM: Governor Cuomo Delivers Farewell Address

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo will deliver a farewell address. The event will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m noon. Watch by clicking the play button above or head to https://www.governor.ny.gov/.

