Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, NJ

Warren reviewing Rescue Plan funding

By DAVID POLAKIEWICZ Editor
newjerseyhills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN TWP. – Officials are still researching and sorting out the options for spending more than $1.6 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan. In July, the Township Committee voted to participate in the pandemic-recovery grant program. Warren is eligible for $1,635,446 in funding. Township Administrator Mark Krane and committee members Jolanta Maziarz and Michael ‘Mick” Marion are investigating which municipal expenditures would be eligible uses of the money.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, NJ
Warren, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Rescue Plan#The Township Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy