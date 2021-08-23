Warren reviewing Rescue Plan funding

WARREN TWP. – Officials are still researching and sorting out the options for spending more than $1.6 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan. In July, the Township Committee voted to participate in the pandemic-recovery grant program. Warren is eligible for $1,635,446 in funding. Township Administrator Mark Krane and committee members Jolanta Maziarz and Michael ‘Mick” Marion are investigating which municipal expenditures would be eligible uses of the money.