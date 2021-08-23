With power restored after storm, state braces for heat wave

Employees with Solo Industries LLC of Uncasville, set up shipping containers for the City Dock Oyster Bar & Restaurant in New London on Monday, August 23, 2021. The structures of the restaurant on Custom House Pier, including the shipping containers, tents, tables and other items had to be removed in preparation for Tropical Storm Henri. City Dock employee Don Scelza said they hoped to have four of the eight containers back in place by Monday. “The rain´s slowing us down a lot,' he said. Scelza expected the restaurant to be back in operation by Friday. (Sarah Gordon / The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

During a tour of eastern Connecticut towns on Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont discussed damage from Tropical Storm Henri and the associated response.

Canterbury was the hardest hit town, he said during a stop in Norwich, with 95% of customers out of power during the peak of outages, most caused by downed trees on utility poles and wires. Lamont said he was assured by Eversource that most would have power restored by the end of Monday.

Lamont said utility companies did a much better job responding to Henri than they did for Tropical Storm Isaias a year ago. Lamont said it's important for the state to keep utility companies accountable for restoring power promptly following storms.

Norwich Public Utilities reported it had about 2,500 customers without power at the peak of the storm, and most were restored by Sunday night. By midday Monday, NPU had about 50 customers without power, including 22 in the Sandy Lane apartment complex that required a private contractor to repair equipment. A broken utility pole on Orchard Street had knocked out power to 17 customers, NPU General Manager Chris LaRose said. The pole had been replaced by Monday morning, and crews were working to transfer wires to the new pole.

During a brief tour of the Connecticut National Guard Armory in the Norwich business park, Lamont addressed the 42 Guard troops stationed there for storm response and examined four storm response vehicles, including a high-water troop deployment vehicle capable of transporting 20 troops, a compact backhoe vehicle capable of driving 60 mph on state highways and equipment used for clearing trees and heavy debris from roadways.

Some National Guard troops were sent to Orange for storm response on Sunday.

"It wasn't that scary of a storm," Lamont said of Henri, "only because it hit Rhode Island harder than it hit Connecticut. But you made us ready. If you're not ready, the worst can happen."

Though Henri caused far less damage than expected as it quickly passed through southeastern Connecticut Sunday afternoon, 1,500 customers were still without electricity as of 5 p.m. Monday. That was down from slighly less than 50,000 outages at the height of the storm on Sunday night.

Storm resilience

Lamont, during his eastern Connecticut tour on Monday, was joined in New London by state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commission Katie Dykes to highlight storm resiliency.

Dykes said municipalities need to think about mitigation measures and investments in infrastructure to help minimize and mitigate the impact of severe weather events, which she said are becoming more frequent and more intense as the result of climate change.

“We’ve seen swelling rivers and backed up sewer systems, manhole geysers, flooded streets … raw sewage entering our waterways,” Dykes said. “These are the impacts not only of aging infrastructure but an infrastructure that is built for different climatic events. We have to invest in and adapt our infrastructure to protect our communities going forward,” Dykes said.

The visit gave Mayor Michael Passero a chance to highlight the city’s efforts to mitigate longstanding flooding issues on Bank Street and Pequot Avenue. The city spent $5 million to reconstruct Greens Harbor Park, in part to prevent flooding, and nearly $1 million on new pumps at the Shaw’s Cove pumping station.

The pumps, along with improved maintenance of the city’s stormwater system under guidance of the Stormwater Authority, have mostly eliminated the major flooding that used to take place on Bank Street. New London remains the only municipality in Connecticut with a stormwater authority. Lamont earlier this year signed Public Act 21-115, “An Act Concerning Climate Change Adaptation,” which allows municipalities to establish a stormwater authority.

A big relief

Residents and municipal officials were relieved that the storm wasn't as bad as forecast.

"It was kind of a drill, if nothing else," said East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson. "We know what we need to do. We know that we were prepared."

Eversource originally reported that up to 70 percent of its 1.3 million customers might lose power due to Henri and expected restorations to take 8 to 21 days.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Griswold was experiencing the most outages in the region, where 86 Eversource customers were still without electricity. Thirty-two Eversource customers in North Stonington and 16 in Groton were also without power.

Groton Utilities posted on Facebook that it had restored power to "the last area hit by the storm a bit after midnight last night." About 4,000 customers had been without power.

"All in all we were very lucky," Groton Town Manager John Burt said. "There was great response from all involved from the Town's Police and Public Works as well as the City's Police, Public Works and Groton Utilities. We're lucky to have people of such high caliber in these situations. I also commend the Councils for both the City and Town doing a great job of sharing information with the public and passing along their concerns."

City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick said Sunday that the city lucked out that the storm made landfall in Westerly, which meant the storm surge was reduced and the city didn't have the flooding that was expected in low-lying areas. This week, public works will drive around the city and pick up brush and debris.

"We're returning back to normal for the rest of the summer," he said.

At Scott's Yankee Farmer on Route 1 in East Lyme, owner Karen Scott said Monday the bear that raided their first corn harvest last month did more damage than Henri. That bear decimated a 20-foot section of corn, according to the family. But Scott said Henri blew over only a small back corner of the corn maze in an area that did not even figure into their planned design for the seasonal attraction.

She hasn't seen evidence of the bear since it made its destructive path through the corn field back in July, she said.

Scott said she had yet to check on the status of the eggplants and peppers but didn't suspect much damage.

The most impact may have come from closing the farm store so her family could hunker down for the storm at home.

"It seemed so bizarre to be closed on a Sunday in August," she said. "But we're here today and back to business."

Heat on the way

A flood watch remained in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The heat will continue to climb over the next few days, with forecast highs of 87 degrees on Tuesday and 89 degrees on Wednesday.

The governor said Sunday that people who remain without power this week should call 211 to find out where there local cooling centers are. Towns and cities will be providing air conditioned spaces where people can charge their phones, shower and cool off, state officials said.

Henri made landfall in Westerly around 12:15 p.m. Sunday as a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph and steady, heavy rainfall.

Although the bulk of Henri's heavy rain focused on the western side of the system, dousing New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, according to weather service AccuWeather, southeastern Connecticut still experienced hours of rain.

Rainfall measured 3.71 inches in New London; 3.7 inches in Ledyard; 3.29 inches in Norwich; 3.03 inches in Niantic; 3.01 inches in Groton and 2.21 inches in Lyme, according to Gary Lessor, the chief meteorologist at the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center. Meteorologists had predicted between 3 and 6 inches of rainfall from the storm.

Wind gusts reached a peak of 53 mph in Groton on Sunday, Lessor said.

Though temperatures will be cooler on the shoreline this week than in the rest of the state, Lessor said, the heat will increase each day.

“It will be building through the week; Friday will be the worst," said Lessor, who said it will also be humid with dew points in the 70s.

The heat will break before the weekend, offering some relief, he said.

Day Staff Writers Kimberly Drelich, Greg Smith and Elizabeth Regan contributed to this report.