Deadline to Apply for Fishermen COVID Assistance Is Sunday

By Ian Auzenne
 3 days ago
If you are a fisherman or work in some other fisheries industry, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to help you. LDWF is accepting applications from fisherman and other fisheries workers for $12.4 million in federal coronavirus federal relief funds. The money will be available to people in fisheries industries who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process will close at 11:59 p.m. CDT on August 29. All application submitted before the deadline will be considered.

