Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys’ backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward.

