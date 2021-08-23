Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.