Crate Training for All Ages
Crate training is a popular way to help puppies hold themselves for periods of time and to keep them safe when unsupervised. Used correctly, a crate can be a good place for puppies and adult dogs to rest and sleep, but problems can occur if crates are used for extended periods of time, encouraging puppies to toilet where they sleep and adult dogs to become anxious from too much confinement. However, if the crate is used correctly, it can be a highly effective tool for housetraining and safety.www.dogster.com
Comments / 0