'Succession' Season 3 will debut in October

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mega money and major family drama of "Succession" will return for it's next chapter this fall. The network announced on Twitter that the Emmy-winning hit will debut in October. There is no exact date yet. While a trailer released last month showed the Roy children battling their father, this...

