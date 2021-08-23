Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Two workers wounded, one critically, in hail of gunfire at Upper East Side auto repair shop

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Two workers were wounded, one critically, in a hail of gunfire at an Upper East Side auto repair shop Monday morning, police said.

The shooter drove off in a Chevy Traverse SUV and is being sought.

Shots rang out about 9:40 a.m. at the NYC Auto Repair garage on E. 95th St. near First Ave. It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

EMS took the two victims to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where one was in critical condition, authorities said.

The suspect is described as Black and 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a face mask.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
State
New York State
Upper East Side, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chevy#Ems#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily News

Man arrested for ‘contaminating food’ with syringes at London supermarkets: cops

U.K. authorities urged the public to throw away any food items bought at three London supermarkets on Wednesday after a man was caught using needles to inject an unknown substance into several products. The suspect was arrested on “suspicion of contaminating food” at three different stores in the city’s Hammersmith and Fulham borough “with intention of causing public harm or anxiety,” local ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy