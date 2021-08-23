Two workers wounded, one critically, in hail of gunfire at Upper East Side auto repair shop

Two workers were wounded, one critically, in a hail of gunfire at an Upper East Side auto repair shop Monday morning, police said.

The shooter drove off in a Chevy Traverse SUV and is being sought.

Shots rang out about 9:40 a.m. at the NYC Auto Repair garage on E. 95th St. near First Ave. It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

EMS took the two victims to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where one was in critical condition, authorities said.

The suspect is described as Black and 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a face mask.