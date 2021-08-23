Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite released in Japan with slightly lower specs

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has officially introduced a new smartphone albeit quietly in Japan. The Xperia 10 III now has a Lite version that can be purchased from some Japanese MVNO carriers. The phone will be sold SIM-free. It will come with a microSD card slot so you can extend the 64GB onboard storage. The RAM is still 6GB. Sony has removed other features and components that other people may not really need like the FM radio support. The latter is not really offered in many markets so it only makes sense the company takes it out.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Mobile#Sony Xperia 10#Japanese#Mvno#Bluetooth V5 10#Gps#Usb Type C#Rakuten#Iijmio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Samsung's 2021 and 2020 flagship phones, compared

Editors' note: An earlier version of this story misstated the storage capabilities of the Galaxy S21 line. The S21 phone line does not include a microSD card slot. Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone line is the latest version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy phone, released earlier this year (here's where to order one.) It's also the successor to the Galaxy S20 line, which came out in 2020. If you're in the market for an upgrade, you may be wondering: What exactly are the differences between the two Galaxy phones? Is it worth the $800 for an upgrade? (Or maybe you should go with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, or wait for the rumored Galaxy S22?)
NFLSamMobile

Samsung reveals the Galaxy A52s 5G’s pricing for continental Europe

When Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy A52s 5G a few days ago, only the phone’s UK pricing was announced. Now, the company has revealed the smartphone’s pricing for the European market. The Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at €449 for the 128GB variant and €509 for the 256GB variant. The...
NFLCNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 rumors: Release date, price, camera specs and more

Samsung's August 2021 Unpacked event was just last week, and the company unveiled new versions of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, alongside its new smartwatch the Galaxy Watch 4. But when could we see Samsung's next flagship phone, the rumored Galaxy S22? We don't yet have any official word, but this year's Galaxy S21 lineup was unveiled in January, which means we could see Samsung's new flagship early next year. Although we still have some time until the smartphone's expected debut, the rumor mill continues to turn.
Cell Phonesnny360.com

Samsung’s $999 foldable phone brings challenge to coming iPhones

Samsung Electronics launched its lineup of consumer devices for the latter half of the year Wednesday, positioning its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a direct rival to Apple’s upcoming iPhone release. The 5G-capable, Android-powered device dramatically lowers the entry price for the foldables category, coming in at $999 after...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 could reintroduce camera tech made popular by Huawei

Andy Walker is a news writer at Android Authority. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, he has over seven years of experience in the tech journalism space and holds a degree in English Literature. He's also a Formula 1 fan, makes a mean G&T, and can sometimes be spotted away from his desk lazing in the South African sun.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Nearly All of Samsung's New Device Lineup Just Leaked

Some mistakes were meant to be. With Samsung Unpacked coming on August 11, expectations are running high, but a series of recently-leaked images demonstrates that the South Korea-based tech giant has in store for consumers, including the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Gold 3, all way ahead of launch, according to several tweets from the leaker Snoopytech.
BusinessPosted by
Trusted Reviews

What to expect from Samsung Unpacked

Samsung Unpacked is back for the summer showcase and we’re expecting a bumper crop of foldable phones and smartwatch launches on August 11. Here’s what we could see Samsung unveil. Samsung will take the stage at 3pm UK time on Wednesday August 11, where it’ll unveil its mobile product line...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Beware Samsung and Sony, the ultimate Android phone may have just been unveiled

It’s the launch season for smartphone manufacturers and Xiaomi is the last to announce a new blockbuster product. The Chinese company unveiled the latest in its MIX line of premium concept phones at a glitzy launch event yesterday. The Mi MIX 4 is the first phone in the series in almost three years, following the launch of the Mi MIX 3 in 2019. And we can’t wait to get our hands on it.
NFLPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 full specifications revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be made official along with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Samsung’s Unpacked press event this week. The Samsung Unpacked press event will take place on Wednesday the 11th of September and now it looks like the full specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been revealed.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Xperia 1 III review: Sony’s best smartphone ever isn’t for everyone

Sony is back with another premium flagship that now offers everything Xperia fans have been asking for. The new Xperia 1 III (pronounced “Xperia one mark three”) hits stores next month, replacing the current Xperia 1 II model launched last year. As you could read in our previous review, the Xperia 1 II was hands down the best phone Sony has ever made, so can it get any better? The simple answer is a resounding “yes!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy