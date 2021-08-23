Sony Xperia 10 III Lite released in Japan with slightly lower specs
Sony has officially introduced a new smartphone albeit quietly in Japan. The Xperia 10 III now has a Lite version that can be purchased from some Japanese MVNO carriers. The phone will be sold SIM-free. It will come with a microSD card slot so you can extend the 64GB onboard storage. The RAM is still 6GB. Sony has removed other features and components that other people may not really need like the FM radio support. The latter is not really offered in many markets so it only makes sense the company takes it out.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0