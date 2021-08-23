Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Carnival Cruise Line follows other lines requiring vaccines for Bahamas sailings

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qB9A_0baExU5L00
At dawn, fans line up at Jetty Park to see the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras arrive at Port Canaveral, Fla., Friday morning, June 4, 2021. The brand new ship has a capacity of 6,500 passengers and 20 decks, making it the eighth largest cruise ship in the world. The Mardi Gras is also the first ship in North America powered entirely by liquefied natural gas. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Carnival Cruise Line took the weekend to decide, but is following other cruise lines that have made the decision to require vaccines for most of its passengers 12 and older for sailings to the Bahamas.

In a press release Sunday, the line announced it was changing protocols to limit passengers on ships to fully vaccinated only if over the age of 12, or if they have a medical condition that prohibits vaccination.

“Effective Aug. 28 through October, for departures from all Atlantic and Gulf homeports, only children under 12 and adults with a medical condition that prohibits their vaccination are exempt from vaccination requirements to sail,” the line states. “Carnival is advising guests of this update, and any guests that have received an exemption applicable through October have been informed of this change and that exemptions beyond these two categories are rescinded.”

The move comes after Thursday’s updated emergency COVID-19 declaration signed by Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis , which will prohibit cruises ships from entering a Bahamas port, including the many cruise lines’ private islands, unless eligible passengers are fully vaccinated.

The order, which goes into effect Sept. 3 and lasts until Nov. 1., does allow for unvaccinated passengers or crew that have a medical excuse.

Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises and Celebrity cruises all updated their sailing policies from Florida on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line already had a vaccinated-only passenger policy in place. Disney Cruise Line has yet to update its policies as of Monday morning.

All of the lines feature the Bahamas as central to their restart plans after more than a year and and half of shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some other destinations in the Caribbean including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua and Dominica, have similar limitations in place to stop the potential spread of the virus. Cruise lines have had to limit who can sail on voyages to those destinations as well.

The limits are at odds with a Florida law that went into effect on July 1 that prohibits companies from asking for proof of vaccination. The law threatens to fine companies $5,000 per instance for demanding so-called vaccine passports.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which runs NCL, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas, took the state to court over the law and a federal judge granted an injunction against Florida from enforcing it.

At present, the case only applies to Norwegian, so it’s unclear whether the state will try and enforce the policy on other cruise lines once the limits and vaccine requirements are in effect.

Cruise lines were already juggling the law with requirements by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had given cruise lines two avenues to return to business. One was to perform simulated sailings to prove out COVID-19 safety protocols and earn a conditional sailing certificate. The other, which lines like Carnival, Celebrity and Norwegian opted for, was the promise to sail with at least 95% vaccinated passengers.

Most lines sailing from U.S. ports have in place vaccine requirements for those 12 and older, except in Florida.

From Florida to deal with the law, lines have pivoted to allow for unvaccinated passengers that are eligible to vaccines to sail after all, but have put added costs of required COVID-19 testing and travel insurance on those passengers as well as some limits on their activities on board.

Carnival was allowing unvaccinated passengers from other ships outside of Florida as well, but on a case-by-case basis so that it could stick with the 95% threshold set by the CDC.

Most of those were for passengers traveling with children, but the shift in policy did affect some.

“This actually only affects about 1% or so of people who are booked,” said Carnival brand ambassador John Heald. “This means that guests who were previously accommodated will not be able to travel, and for that we say a sincere apology. It’s a very small group of you but that should not diminish the disappointment that I know that those people are feeling.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Port Canaveral, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
Port Canaveral, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Port Canaveral, FL
Health
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Heald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise Line#The Mardi Gras#Royal Caribbean#Msc Cruises#Disney Cruise Line#Antigua And Dominica#Ncl#Oceania Cruises#Cdc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Posted by
Orlando Sentinel

Disney Cruise Line to require COVID-19 vaccination for passengers despite Florida law

Disney Cruise Line is the latest to shift policy to now require passengers 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for sailings from Florida, even though a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens to fine cruise lines for demanding proof of vaccination. The move comes nearly a week after the Bahamas updated an emergency COVID-19 declaration that prohibits cruise ships from entering a ...
Public Healthseatrade-cruise.com

Vaccinated Carnival Vista passenger, 77, later died from COVID

The Galveston-based Carnival Vista identified 27 coronavirus cases cumulatively over two cruises earlier this month, including 26 crew and the passenger. All were vaccinated. Those testing positive were isolated, with contact tracing turning up no further cases, as earlier reported. The passenger embarked July 31 and was taken ill Aug....
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Lines Back in Service as of August 2021

As half of the world’s cruise fleet returns to revenue sailings in August in August, 58 cruise lines are currently in service globally. According to the August 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, these are the companies and ships in action right now:
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Inside the Magic

Disney Cruise Line Begins Dropping Nassau as a Port of Call

Disney Cruise Line has begun dropping Nassau, Bahamas as a port of call on select cruise itineraries in September and October 2021. This change is likely due to the fact that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued a Level 4 travel warning for American travelers visiting the Bahamas.
Public Healthcruiseradio.net

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Unvaccinated Guest Policy

In a letter to guests booked on upcoming sailings, Carnival Cruise Line announced that it is adjusting its policy regarding unvaccinated guests sailing from Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. When The New Policy Goes Into Effect. On the plus side, the changes about to be put into effect will not...
Tourismporthole.com

Cartagena, Colombia Welcomes Back Their First Cruise Ship Call

The sight of Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze docked in Cartagena, Colombia was a welcome sight yesterday as the ship became the first to call on the country since the COVID-19 pandemic first began last year. Windstar was the first of a scheduled 26 cruise line to call on Cartagena during this cruise season, a little over half of the total ship calls from the 2019-2020 season.
Traveldisneydining.com

On Heels of Vaccination Requirement, Disney Cruise Line Releases New Commercial

Are you planning your dream cruise getaway? Sailing with Disney Cruise Line is known to be one of the best of the best in the cruise industry, and we can personally say we’d agree. Disney’s cruise fleet includes the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, and soon-to-be the newest cruise ship – the Disney Wish. As the excitement surrounding the return of the cruise industry heightens, we’re also seeing new mandates being placed as recently as of yesterday (August 24). The Disney Cruise Line announced they are now requiring all sailing Guests (12 and older) to be vaccinated prior to boarding their ship. On the heels of yesterday’s announcement, a new Disney Cruise Line commercial has been released.
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Provides Update on Back-to-Back Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has provided an update on the procedures that back-to-back and side-to-side guests will need to follow under the current health regulations and those that go into effect on August 28. There has been considerable confusion about what requirements guests need to follow if they stay on board...
Industryporthole.com

FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine – Will Your Cruise Line Now Require It?

The news this week that the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was important for all industries, but cruising in particular. Just last week, the Bahamas announced that every cruise ship calling on Bahamian ports must include a passenger manifest with 100% of eligible adults vaccinated against COVID-19. That included all private island resorts which many cruise lines have spent countless dollars and hours developing in the region.
Public HealthAnchorage Daily News

Carnival cruise passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 onboard dies

A passenger aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship that left from Galveston, Texas, in late July has died. Marilyn Tackett, a 77-year-old woman from Oklahoma, died this month after contracting the coronavirus. She was among the 27 reported positive cases aboard the Carnival Vista. All 27 people who tested positive...
disneydining.com

Disney Cruise Line Announces All Guests Ages 12 & Older Must Be Vaccinated to Sail

Big news coming out of the Disney Cruise Line! We have been following along as Disney has once again set sail in the big blue after over a year of closure due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the Centers of Disease Control required test cruise. Recently, the Canada cruise ban was lifted which will open the door for Disney’s Alaska cruises to return. And while we know progress is being made, we’re also seeing that Florida has become the hot spot for the new coronavirus Delta variant. As previously shared, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, introduced “an executive function” designed to prevent businesses from refusing to serve customers who were unable to prove they had the COVID 19 vaccination. Well, one cruise industry (Norwegian Cruise Line) decided to challenge the Florida Governor as they wanted to require cruisers to be vaccinated before boarding their ships coming out of Port Canaveral. Norweigian won the battle and began requiring their cruisers out of Florida to be vaccinated and show proof with vaccine passports. Now, due to the lifted DeSantis order and a new conditional sail order with Bahamas requiring the COVID 19 vaccine, we have learned that all Guests ages 12 and older are required to be fully vaccinated to sail with the Disney Cruise Line.
Industrycruiseradio.net

Halfway There: 13 of Royal Caribbean’s 26 Ships Are Now Sailing

Royal Caribbean International’s Mariner of the Seas set sail from Port Canaveral yesterday, marking a milestone for the cruise line as the thirteenth vessel of its 26-ship fleet to restart operations. “As the clock ticks and time passes, we continue the journey through the ups and downs and twists and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy