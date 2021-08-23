Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon 2021

991thesportsanimal.com
 4 days ago

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is coming up Sunday, October 3rd in Downtown Knoxville!. The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Health & Fitness Expo will be Saturday, October 2nd at World’s Fair Exhibition Hall! Check out exhibitors of running and fitness apparel, shoes and other supplies as well as products and services in fitness, sports and nutrition! This event is free and open to the public. Registered runners can pick up their official race packets at the expo!

www.991thesportsanimal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Health
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fitness#Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy