Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon 2021

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is coming up Sunday, October 3rd in Downtown Knoxville!. The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Health & Fitness Expo will be Saturday, October 2nd at World’s Fair Exhibition Hall! Check out exhibitors of running and fitness apparel, shoes and other supplies as well as products and services in fitness, sports and nutrition! This event is free and open to the public. Registered runners can pick up their official race packets at the expo!