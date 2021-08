The St Louis Cardinals have not had a healthy rotation all season. When it was finally close to doing so, the rotation once again fell apart. The St. Louis Cardinals thought they were days away from getting a healthy starting rotation with Jack Flaherty finally returning off the injured list. Then Kwang Hyun Kim was placed on the IL with an elbow issue. Then left-hander Wade LeBlanc, who was brought in midseason to aid the rotation, left Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an elbow injury.