MAGIC: THE GATHERING Animated Series - The Russo Bros. Are Out and Jeff Kline Is In

Adult animated comedies are still pretty much underrated. Fan favorites, such as South Park, The Simpsons and Family Guy may have successfully penetrated the mainstream market, but there are still a lot of gems out there just waiting to be discovered. It’s not to say though that the animated comedy space comes without fierce competition. Over the years, creators have learned to think out of the box and express their creative juices in more ways than one. Who remembers the hit series, BoJack Horseman, which follows the colorful life of BoJack, a male thoroughbred cross horse, who was a former sitcom start attempting his grand show business comeback? The show’s quirky characters, paired with its unique storyline that was able to tackle sensitive topics, such as the struggles of depression and addiction in a humorous and self-deprecating manner, were quick to draw viewers’ attention. Another unconventional animated series that has been under the watchful eyes of critics is the newly released HBO Max sitcom, The Prince. The show, which centers on the lives of the British monarchs might not be everyone’s cup of tea (pun intended!), but it just goes to show that the types of animated content that are being released is broadening and capturing a wider consumer market. Viewers who are on the lookout for their next good laugh need not search any further, as Netflix is coming up with a new adult animated comedy called, Inside Job.