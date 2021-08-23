Cancel
MAGIC: THE GATHERING Animated Series - The Russo Bros. Are Out and Jeff Kline Is In

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of years ago it was announced that Netflix was producing a CG animated Magic: The Gathering series with Marvel’s Joe and Anthony Russo. Well, the Russo Bros. are no longer involved with the project and they have been replaced with Jeff Kline (Transformers: Prime). The Russo Bros. and...

