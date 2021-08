— Having spent these past half a dozen years living alone, I have come to terms with the difference between being alone and being lonely. Although they can be related, they are not the same. We may not control or change the factors that led to us being alone, but we don’t have to choose to feel lonely when people are not around. This is an important distinction to make if you want to live a fulfilling life, even when you find yourself alone. Being alone is a physical condition, while feeling lonely is an emotional reaction.