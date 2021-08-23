Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

'Not great, but usable': GNOME desktop boots on Asahi Linux for Apple M1

By Tim Anderson
theregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the Asahi Linux team has shown the GNOME desktop running on the Apple M1 chip, reporting that it is "not great, but usable." Alyssa Rosenweig, who has been working on reverse engineering the Apple M1 GPU since January, has now posted a screenshot of "GNOME Shell on the Apple M1, bare metal."

www.theregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Linux#Ubuntu Linux#Gnome#The Asahi Linux#Asahilinux#Usb#Ethernet#Dcp#The Register#Iommu#Macos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft’s new Windows 10 update is causing a nightmare for some PC owners

Microsoft has released its latest update for Windows 10 which brings a number of security fixes and bugs. While it’s always recommended that you make sure your computer is running the latest version of the software — in this case the Windows 10 July security update — you may want to wait a few more days to fix the latest issues hidden in this patch. are.
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft Edge Super Duper Secure Mode removes a major Javascript feature

Javascript is a programming language that’s loved and reviled in equal measures. Often seen as a powerful and complex beast, it has enabled many rich experiences on the Web that wouldn’t have been possible with HTML and CSS only. It has, however, also given rise to many bugs and exploits that put people at risk. Microsoft Edge developers are now looking into what it calls a “Super Duper Secure Mode” that disables one major Javascript feature that almost all web browsers use for increased performance at the expense of security.
ComputersTidbits

Intel-Based Mac Pro Gets New Graphics Cards

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter. Registration confirmation will be emailed to you. My son is just about to order a PC with an NVIDIA card, about...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Chromebooks set to suffer at the hands of Windows 11 laptops

Chromebooks are set to feel the pinch, as while these Chrome OS-powered portables are still selling well right now, PC manufacturers are purportedly planning to favor the production of Windows laptops which generate more profit going forward as the global component shortage remains a serious problem. This comes from IDC...
ComputersThe Verge

New Chromebooks will now have Google Meet installed by default

With Chrome OS’s latest update, Google has announced that its Google Meet app will be preinstalled on all Chromebooks. The announcement is part of the company’s larger push to adapt its operating system for remote meetings. The new feature shouldn’t make too much of a difference to longtime Chromebook users...
Computershiconsumption.com

HP’s First-Ever AIO Chromebase Desktop Is A WFH Warning Shot For Apple

While HP has been struggling to keep up with Apple’s dominance, especially in the world of desktop PCs, it’s starting to look like they might be catching up. Or at least they’ve got a strong new contender in the Chromebase, the brand’s first-ever all-in-one Chome-based computer, which is loaded with work-from-home- and business-friendly features.
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple owners, Windows 11 is now available on your Mac

New Parallels 17 software has launched, letting Apple owners run Windows 11 on their Macs, even if the don’t have Boot Camp. Windows 11 will soon be available on Macs, even if you don’t have Boot Camp, which is a multi-tool utility included on some Macs that assist users in downloading Microsoft’s Windows onto Apple Macs.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

7 Great-Looking Gnome Shell Themes

Do you love Gnome Shell but hate the way it looks? Don’t worry, the Internet is chock-full of better-looking themes to choose from. There are so many, in fact, that we’ve had to filter it down to seven themes. Here are some of the best Gnome Shell themes you can use to customize your Gnome DE.
Computersithinkdiff.com

NordVPN for Mac updated with native support for M1 Apple Silicon

The wildly popular VPN service NordVPN has just announced an update to its Mac app which includes native support for Apple Silicon. Version 6.6.1 of the app now natively supports Apple Silicon Macs such as the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac. This means the app will now be able to make use of all the improvements Apple’s M1 chips offer.
Computersmakeuseof.com

8 Tips to Customize the Cinnamon Desktop in Linux

Windows users looking to switch to Linux will love the familiar desktop environment provided by Linux Mint. Cinnamon enables a traditional desktop experience that is exceptionally well-suited for beginners and gives several customization options to meet different requirements. Are you looking for ways to tweak the look and feel of...
ComputersPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop has the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs

Get serious work done with the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop. The Zbook Fury 17 G8 gives you desktop-like performance with the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs. That way, you can work on your design while ray-tracing in the background. Otherwise, divide power among your team with the ZCentral Remote Boost software. Best of all, this workspace gadget gives you great performance on the go since it’s just 26.95 mm thick and weighs only 7.07 lb. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the same storage and memory you’d expect from a desktop—and those are expandable, too. In fact, expansion and service are easy since you get tool-free access to removable parts. You also have a wide selection of ports for adding essential accessories. Finally, with Windows 10 Pro 64, you’ll be at the top of your business game.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Windows 10 is very slow to save files; Save As appears late

Is your Windows 10 computer very slow to save files? If yes, some of the suggestions in this post might help you fix the issue. Some users have complained that their Windows 10 computer freezes when they try to save the files. According to them, it takes more than 15 seconds for the computer to show the Save or Save As dialog box. In some cases, the Save or Save As option freezes their computer for a long time.
Computersepingi.com

Google makes it easier to quiet your Chrome tabs

At this point, most programs realize that it’s normal for tabs to arbitrarily begin playing sound, which is particularly irritating when the sound isn’t originating from your dynamic tab of Google Chrome and you have bunches of them open. At present, the arrangement most program sellers have come to is a quiet catch by the title of every tab, except finding the tab to fault can at present occupy some time and core interest.
Technologytheapplepost.com

Apple begins selling refurbished 24-inch M1 iMac in the UK

Apple has added the new 24-inch M1 iMac to its official Apple Certified Refurbished Online Store in the UK, selling the pink and green machines with a saving of up to £220 just months after the iMacs hit store shelves in May. First spotted by 9to5Mac on Tuesday, Apple has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy