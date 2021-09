Almost every business or organization has a database of customers with addresses, a list of stores, place names, regions etc. To display this type of data on a map we must transform the addresses into geographic coordinates. The ArcGIS World Geocoding Service provides high quality geocoding for place names, addresses and zip codes. You can call the geocoding service by using ArcGIS products including ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Pro and ArcGIS API for Python. I often get asked by users on how to call the service directly from R. This is particularly relevant for users who use R in their day to day work and would like to integrate geocoding and spatial analysis into their R scrips.