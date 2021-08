As part of the City’s commitment to preserving infrastructure assets, Construction Management is working to maintain the parking deck stairs on the east side of City Hall. Barrels, cones, and/or construction fence will be placed as appropriate to delineate the work zones for pedestrian and vehicular safety. Work will take place this Friday August 20, 2021, beginning at 5:30 p. m. The parking deck stairs will not be accessible this weekend. The second floor parking deck can still be accessed via the N. Campos Street entrance.