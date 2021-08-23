Why You Should Reconsider "Scattering" Your Bank Accounts

The Walgreens Scarlet bank account is arriving exclusively at the pharmacy retailer to provide patrons with the ability to make the most of their purchases and much more. The bank account is launching with a Mastercard debit card thanks to a partnership with InComm Payments and will offer card holders with 3% back in Walgreens Cash rewards for all of their Walgreen purchases. The Scarlet debit cards are being issued by MetaBank and will be available at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, online and via the Walgreens app.