Big Ten Teams Will Forfeit, Games Won’t Be Rescheduled Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

By Andrew Lind
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dC0Q_0baEttoY00

The Big Ten announced on Monday morning that if a team is unable to play a game this fall due to COVID-19, it will be considered a forfeit and will not be rescheduled.

The team that forced the cancellation will be assessed a loss while its opponent will be awarded a win in the conference standings, though If both team are unable to participate, the game will be declared a “no contest.”

The ACC, Big XII, Pac-12 and SEC had already announced similar forfeiture policies, making the Big Ten the last to do so among the Power 5 conferences.

If this rule was in place last season, Ohio State would have been forced to forfeit its scheduled game at Illinois on Nov. 28. Instead, the game was simply cancelled and the Buckeyes went on to win the Big Ten championship and compete for a national title with an unblemished conference record.

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

