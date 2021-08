Political observers of Canada’s 43rd Parliament have been working through the five stages of election grief. Denial: There won’t be an election. Anger: I can’t believe there’s going to be an election. Bargaining: Maybe we can persuade the prime minister not to call the election or the governor general to refuse his request for one. After Sunday’s likely announcement, it will be depression as the election begins, followed by acceptance: The election is happening, and someone is going to form or maintain government. We should make the acceptance stage work for us.