Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars place Josh Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beiUS_0baEtIb100

Jacksonville Jaguars’ DE/OLB Josh Allen has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

According to the Jags, NFL players are placed in this reserve category when a player either tests positive for the virus or is quarantining after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Allen was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2019 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#Jags#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Activate DL Taven Bryan From COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars activated DL Taven Bryan from the COVID-19 list, according to Aaron Wilson. Bryan is also on the non-football injury list for Jacksonville. Bryan, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $10,154,945 contract that includes a $5,465,420 signing bonus.
NFLSportsGrid

Jaguars Place Travis Etienne on Injured Reserve

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jacksonville Jaguars have placed running back Travis Etienne on the injured reserve list. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1430250275210678275. The rookie is out for the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Monday’s 32-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints, completing one rushing attempt for one yard. The first-round draft...
NFL247Sports

Atlanta Falcons work out former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen as they look to bolster their quarterback depth heading into the 2021 regular season, and Rosen has a shot to earn the backup job behind Matt Ryan after AJ McCarron tore his ACL. A number of other veteran quarterbacks were still on the market when the Falcons chose Rosen, and now rookie Feleipe Franks faces a tough battle to move above third string.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Saints quarterbacks praise Marquez Callaway as 'phenomenal'

During postgame interviews, Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill had high praise for their second-year wide receiver Marquez Callaway. The undrafted free agent from Tennessee caught two deep touchdown passes in their preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saints quarterbacks praise Marquez Callaway. Less than three minutes into Monday...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer discussed how Tim Tebow took getting released by the Jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is finally over. The Jaguars released the 34-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday after a disastrous performance in the opening preseason game, ending the short-lived return to the NFL. Tebow, who had not appeared in a regular season game since 2012, was attempting a comeback at tight end after a few years of playing minor-league baseball in the Mets system.
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

If he is released, the Falcons need to seriously consider bringing Kurt Benkert back

Old friend of the Falcons (and the old SportsTalkATL podcast) Kurt Benkert is having a nice preseason up in Green Bay after he was released by Atlanta earlier this offseason:. As @FalcoholicMatt pointed out, Benkert looks pretty comfortable in Matt LaFleur’s scheme, which has similarities to Arthur Smith’s with both guys coming from Tennessee. Fans were impressed with Benkert in the 2019 preseason for his scrambling ability and zip he put on the ball. He wasn’t some perfect finished product, but I thought he could become a viable backup when Matt Schaub retired. The Falcons didn’t feel the same way.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.

Comments / 0

Community Policy