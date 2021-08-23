Jacksonville Jaguars place Josh Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list

Jacksonville Jaguars’ DE/OLB Josh Allen has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

According to the Jags, NFL players are placed in this reserve category when a player either tests positive for the virus or is quarantining after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Allen was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

