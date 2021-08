Kacey Musgraves is back and bolder than ever. The “Slow Burn” singer unveiled her upcoming album yesterday on Instagram, getting fans excited with a new 2-minute teaser video. The “Star-Crossed” film and album alludes to Musgraves’ recent divorce with themes of chapel bells, wifely duties and even a few wedding dresses. In one scene, the country star can be seen strutting down an empty highway in a flowing veil and a dramatic white gown complete with a strapless neckline and a high-low silhouette. On her feet, the wow factors of the moment continued with a pair of 7-inch heels. The see-through pair...