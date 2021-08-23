Cancel
Richmond, VA

Best & Worst 2021: News & Media

By Richmond magazine staff
richmondmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on his wins in this year’s Best & Worst survey, NBC 12 news anchor Curt Autry remains at the top of his game as his 27th anniversary with the station approaches on Sept. 5. A master of social media, particularly Facebook, where his posts, ranging from serious to humorous, routinely spark spirited discussions among his 233,499 followers, he credits News Director Frank Jones and General Manager Kym Grinnage for supporting his efforts. “When many TV executives would have reined in my social media platforms, they’ve encouraged me to be me, because they see the value in it,” Autry says. “I’m not going to say there haven’t been times when they’ve cringed at something I’ve posted — because they have — but it’s rare, and when it happens, we’ve always been able to work it out.”

richmondmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
