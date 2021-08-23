“Absolutely disgusting”, Birmingham mosque manager accused of praising “beautiful” Taliban
The manager of one of Birmingham’s largest mosques has provoked outrage after posting a video of Taliban killers reciting the Quran, describing it as “beautiful”. Saddique Hussain was quickly hit with a police warning amid waves of anger vented by fellow worshippers at the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in the Small Heath area of the city, some of whom have connections with Afghanistan.foxhole.news
