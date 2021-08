Get ready for that "first time the beat drops" in the concert halls, Frank Turner fans, as the singer is ready to bring his high energy live show to U.S. audiences this fall. Turner just announced a fall run stateside that will kick off Sept. 23 in Los Angeles at The Echo, but primarily is based in the eastern and midwestern U.S. spooling out over the month of October. The trek concludes Oct. 28 in Pensacola, Fla. All dates can be viewed below.