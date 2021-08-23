Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

In Focus: Milwaukee organization to assist Afghan refugees

By Pete Zervakis
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN FOCUS — As Afghan refugees arrive in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee-based International Institute of Wisconsin plans to help some of them settle here. The organization's President, Al Durtka, said he's typically given two weeks notice that refugee(s) are arriving in the United States. But because of the chaos surrounding evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport, he said the advance notice for refugees currently fleeing Afghanistan is two days.

