In Focus: Milwaukee organization to assist Afghan refugees
IN FOCUS — As Afghan refugees arrive in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee-based International Institute of Wisconsin plans to help some of them settle here. The organization's President, Al Durtka, said he's typically given two weeks notice that refugee(s) are arriving in the United States. But because of the chaos surrounding evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport, he said the advance notice for refugees currently fleeing Afghanistan is two days.spectrumnews1.com
