Gov. Evers announces $92M+ in homeowner assistance funding for Wisconsin homeowners
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers on Monday, Aug. 23, announced the development of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners (WHH) program, intending to provide approximately $92.7 million in critically needed assistance to eligible homeowners in Wisconsin. The State is partnering with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Network (WISCAP), member agencies, Office of the State Treasurer, and Take Root Wisconsin to develop the program.cbs58.com
Comments / 1