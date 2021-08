The Senate is expected to pass its bipartisan infrastructure package soon, but the bill will not include any measures aimed at addressing the truck parking crisis. An amendment introduced last week by Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., did not make it into the bill. The bipartisan amendment would have ensured that states used federal funding to expand truck parking capacity. Specifically, the amendment would have required that at least 0.7% of the funding from the National Highway Performance Program be used for truck parking projects. The amendment was estimated to dedicate more than $1 billion to truck parking over the duration of the legislation.