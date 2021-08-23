Cancel
Dialpad Makes the Case for Modern Communications in the Legal Sector

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDialpad supports leading law firms as the need for flexible, reliable technology grows. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, has been a key contributor in keeping various law firms operational during the COVID-19 work-from-home edicts. Coye Law Firm, Harrelson & Harrelson LLP, TownCenter Partners and others credit Dialpad with keeping co-workers and clients connected.

Businessmartechseries.com

Mavenir Acquires Telestax to Enhance Its Business Messaging and Customer Engagement Platform with CPaaS

Enables flexibility, specialization, and innovation in a SaaS model. Mavenir, the global leader in mobile messaging and business messaging monetization solutions for service providers, announced today that it has acquired Telestax Inc., a leading global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enablement and application provider to the communications industry. This acquisition enhances Mavenir Engage, Mavenir’s omni-channel messaging monetization and customer engagement offerings by:
Softwarepharmaceutical-technology.com

Dataiku Releases New Enterprise Tools to Democratize AI

Concept: NY’s enterprise AI and ML platform operator Dataiku has expanded its efforts to make AI accessible to the ordinary business user with an upgrade that allows users to perform what-if simulations of AI models to see how changes to the data they are based on would impact them. The aim, according to the startup, is to make it easier for business analysts to experiment with AI models based on machine learning algorithms that they can develop with the help of a data scientist team.
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
Educationmartechseries.com

Dialpad Strengthens Its Commitment to Academic Partnerships

The University of Edinburgh, University of British Columbia and more work with Dialpad to provide students with real-world work experiences. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announces its continuing partnership with multiple universities that have leading data science and AI programs in an effort to advance the fields of automatic speech recognition (ASR), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and more.
Technologymartechseries.com

Dialpad Cloud Communications Solutions Help Startups Scale and Grow Their Businesses

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced the success of its Dialpad for Startups program. Dialpad for Startups is designed to help early-stage companies grow with best-in-class, unified business communications including voice, messaging, video conferencing and contact center solutions. Over 500 startups including Beycome, Interstride, Katalyst, LeadSigma and more leverage Dialpad cloud solutions to fuel productivity and growth at a discounted cost.
Food & Drinksdataversity.net

Case Study: Pally Biscuits Uses Modern Data Estate to Enhance Decision-Making

Click to learn more about author Heine Krog Iversen. Pally Biscuits makes more than three billion biscuits every year. The company has been around since 1868. From its factory in the Netherlands, the biscuits find their way to more than 40 countries worldwide. Pally Biscuits has seen massive growth since 2012 and to facilitate this expansion, the company has made big investments in modern production lines and technologies. One of the objectives of these investments was to create a data-driven organization to achieve what it calls “smarter production.”
ElectronicsTechRepublic

Six ways Wi-Fi 6 will change digital transformation

As Wi-Fi 6 gets implemented in companies, there will be new on-premises opportunities to speed big data to its destinations. IDC projects that global spending on digital transformation will be at $6.8 trillion by 2023, so companies are spending on the digitalization of big data, analytics, Internet of Things, multimedia and all things digital.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

TDS V-Receptionist Enables Super Enterprises to More Safely and Efficiently Welcome Visitors Across Global Locations

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- TDS, a leading provider of smart workplace products including visitor management, life safety and access control software solutions, today announced V-Receptionist, a virtual-receptionist solution for more safely and efficiently managing visitors to multiple locations across a super enterprise. TDS V-Receptionist enhances visitor experience, reduces administrative burden and costs, and futureproofs and standardizes an organization’s approach to front-of-house reception across all of its global locations.
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...
InternetMySanAntonio

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Demand for data is growing, but so are data supply chain challenges

Data suppliers are unable to efficiently deliver relevant data to a growing number of data consumers, according to a 451 Research survey. 55% of those surveyed report that data is often stale or out-of-date by the time it is consumed or analyzed. Lack of automation and data security challenges are root causes of the friction, and unless resolved, organizations will struggle to be successful with DataOps and cloud migration.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Retailmartechseries.com

The Future of Retail is More Personalized and More Digital, According to Appnovation Research

Consumer expectations of retailers and the shopping experience have dramatically shifted, altering the digital landscape for the post-COVID future of retail brands. According to Appnovation’s latest consumer research, Digital Innovation for the Experience Economy: Retail, over 70% of North American consumers agree that digital technologies have made their shopping experiences more convenient, but only 1 in 5 rate the current experience offered by retailers as ‘Excellent’. This suggests that the majority of people believe there is room for retailers to improve the customer experience (CX), particularly as it relates to ecommerce.
HealthBeta News

Where do chatbots and virtual assistants feature in the future of healthcare?

The onset of COVID-19 has altered the way hospitals, establishments and companies functioned and the need to limit physical interactions has made it difficult for certain entities to cope. One of the worst affected industries has been the global healthcare sector, which lay at the forefront of the pandemic. The seismic increase in patient volumes directly translated into the multiplication of operations and patient care-related work. It became evident that hospitals were not equipped with the right tools or devices to handle the onslaught.
Industryfinchannel.com

5 Reasons Why Modern Pharmacies Choose Digital Signage to Communicate With Their Audience

Digital signage is the perfect solution for breathing new life into any commercial environment, including modern pharmacies. It is designed to capture the attention of your target audience and deliver custom-designed messages for improving the customer experience. With a digital signage display, you can show graphics and video and any content of your choice on small screens to giant video walls. Like most sectors, pharmacies too can benefit from digital signage.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
Economywraltechwire.com

Your startup needs a product engineer – immediately

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Who’s in charge of building your company’s product?. Unless you’re flying solo, there are probably multiple answers to this question. But that’s changing. The role of “product” within almost all industries is trending toward less emphasis on product management and product marketing, and more towards using technology and data to determine everything from what we’re building to how we’re selling it.
BusinessZDNet

Lumen extends private cloud services to the edge

Lumen Technologies on Thursday announced it's bringing fully-managed private cloud services to its edge platform. The new Lumen Edge Private Cloud is designed for customers that want the benefits of a cloud platform combined with the security and low latency of an edge-based solution. The new service includes compute, storage,...

