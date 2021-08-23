Dialpad Makes the Case for Modern Communications in the Legal Sector
Dialpad supports leading law firms as the need for flexible, reliable technology grows. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, has been a key contributor in keeping various law firms operational during the COVID-19 work-from-home edicts. Coye Law Firm, Harrelson & Harrelson LLP, TownCenter Partners and others credit Dialpad with keeping co-workers and clients connected.martechseries.com
Comments / 0