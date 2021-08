PLUM (KDKA) — To many, this may just be a stuffed hamster. But to Jaxson Roberts, it’s his loyal companion, named Mow Mow. “I got him in 2019 I think,” said Jaxson. “I got him in Kennywood.” After being together for so long, Jaxson’s mother, Megan Norris, says it was tough for him to leave his best friend behind for the first day of 3rd grade. “Jaxson had a really hard time last year with homeschooling, with getting back into the flow of things, ADHD, all of the really bad anxiety,” said Norris. But knowing what Mow Mow was doing during the day, would put...