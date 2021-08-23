Cancel
Who’s Cuter? John Cho or the Corgi in This Cowboy Bebop First Look

Cover picture for the articleWe know better than to try and fence in this space cowboy. Netflix has uploaded a first look at live-action series Cowboy Bebop, based on the classic 1998 Japanese anime by Sunrise. John Cho stars as Spike Spiegel, a gun-slinging bounty hunter (called “cowboys”) among humanity’s space colonies in the year 2071. In the first look, Cho has gravity-defying anime hair and carefully crafted abs underneath his suit and loosened tie. There’s also a shot of the entire crew of the Bebop spacecraft, including Ein, played by a real-life corgi. He’s joined by a gang of misfits, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and Ein, a genetically engineered “data dog” who can answer the phone, drive, and analyze situations better than most, as they hunt down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals … for a price. Not shown are Elena Satine as Spike’s love interest, Julia, and Alex Hassell as his former partner and current nemesis, Vicious. Gren, a soldier turned saxophonist, will be a nonbinary character played by a nonbinary actor Mason Alexander Park. (Whether or not Edward, a hacker and highly intelligent 13-year-old girl, made the film has yet to be announced.) Netflix shared the images on social media, with the caption: “See You Space Cowboy.” Cowboy Bebop arrives November 19. Bang.

