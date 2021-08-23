Admit It: You Want To Own A Cryptid-Emblazoned Tea Towel

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Who doesn’t love a soft and fluffy bath towel? Stepping out of the shower and into the plush embrace of a quality bathroom linen is all part of the self-care experience. I take great pride in finding towels that will provide the best comfort I can afford (as we all should), because the bathroom is one of the home’s most sacred spaces for TLC. And until recently, I used to think that there was nothing better than buying the biggest, fluffiest towels I could find. But what if I told you that my latest favorite has no fluff whatsoever? It’s not even the softest towel in my closet. I didn’t know what to expect when I was sent a denim blue Bath Towel Set from Onsen, but it certainly wasn’t their space-saving quality and amazing absorbency factor. After trying them for myself, I plan to own them in as many colors as I can get.