Admit It: You Want To Own A Cryptid-Emblazoned Tea Towel

By Dylan Lee Hodges
indianapolismonthly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKITCHENS ARE THE place where kitschy design thrives, so toss the rags for a new Mab Graves cryptid tea towel ($28)The local Pop Surrealist superstar made ink-drawn depictions of Indiana’s infamous Churubusco Beast of Busco lake monster, the Dupont Gully Wompus, and other forest creatures roaming Hoosier imaginations. If you can’t bring yourself to soil such a work of art, Graves suggests styling it as a headwrap instead. Her work is hard to find, but legend has it you might spot one of these at Homespun: Modern Handmade if the artist’s website is sold out.

