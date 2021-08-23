Cancel
Westport, WI

Notice of Public Hearing Middleton Plan Commission 9/14/21

Pertaining to 20-acre Parcel Directly East of 6043 Oncken Road. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Virtual Meeting via www.zoom.us (instructions below) The Wisconsin Foundation Inc. (1818 Parmenter Street, Middleton) has applied to amend the Planned Development District – General Implementation Plan pertaining to the property described below to allow a cemetery and funeral home on this parcel, which the Regulating Plan identifies as being a Neighborhood Civic (NC) lot type. The Master Development Plan for The Community of Bishops Bay (which serves as the GIP for this area) does not list either a cemetery or a funeral home as either a permitted or conditional use of property designated as an NC lot type (zoning district).

Middleton, WI
Westport, WI
