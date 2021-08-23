New AIO kit at BARROW with the CPI-T and its water block with notch and between HDMI
BARROW resolutely rejects its DARIDP-30 cooler / pump set with all sauces and today unveils a new high-end AIO water cooling kit. Available in 240mm and 360mm, the CPI-T is actually outfitted with the brand's newest water block with a 2.9 "notch in 1440 x 1400 that utilizes an HDMI input. Enough to display Windows when needed, though especially to highlight information sent via AIDA64.
