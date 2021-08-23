Cancel
Epomaker NT68, a 65% wireless keyboard for everyone

Cover picture for the articleNew Kickstarter project for Epomaker with the NT68, a 65% sized mechanical keyboard that offers nice features, with a bill currently between $ 95 (step-by-step, as always). The NT68 keyboard is designed for Windows and Mac and is a mechanical model with easily interchangeable switches and a wired / wireless connection at the user’s convenience. With a cable, we use a USB Type-C connection, while without switching to a Bluetooth 5.1 connection, it is possible to connect three devices. And for the switches, Epomaker offers three options: Homemade Chocolate, Gateron and Gateron Low-Profile with almost any color and therefore possible specification.

