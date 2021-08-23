IL Fraternal Order of Police: UIPD officer dies after hit by car while riding motorcycle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police said an officer with the University of Illinois Police Department passed away. In a Facebook post, Lodge President John Wright said Lieutenant Aaron Landers “was struck by an at fault driver while he was riding his motorcycle off duty at the intersection of Church and Prospect Sunday evening.” He continued to say Lt. Landers’ injuries were significant but “was first believed to be only broken bones.” Wright said Landers passed away Monday morning from his injuries.