Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Weekend coronavirus stats: Mississippi reports thousands more cases, dozens more deaths from COVID-19

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FNwC_0baElliI00

Mississippi reported thousands of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and dozens of deaths over the weekend, the state reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 7,249 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 413,498. The total number of cases indicates approximately 14 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21 59,185

February ’21 19,794

March ’21 10,351

April ’21 6,754

May ’21 5,931

June ’21 4,051

July ’21 21,741

August ’21 (MTD) 69,993

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically, means more than 2.3 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

MSDH reported 56 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 8,047.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Monday, only 37 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 50 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 3,502 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose again to another new record to 3,460 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths

Comments / 3

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Msdh#Mississippians#Mtd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

13-Year-Old Girl Dies Of COVID-19 After Mississippi Governor Refuses to Implement Mask Mandate

Several hours after testing positive for COVID-19, a young girl in Mississippi has died from the dreaded virus after attending school for most of the week. According to the Mississippi Free Press, an eighth-grade girl, 13-year-old Mkayla Robinson died over the weekend on Saturday morning, Aug. 14, in Raleigh, Miss. She tested positive for the coronavirus several hours before dying.
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Louisiana nurse who vaccinated 2,000+ against COVID honored: 'It's no reason for nobody to die now'

After nurse Carla Brown lost her husband to COVID-19 after bringing the virus home from her job, she made it her personal mission to save every life possible. First, the Baton Rouge nurse set out to educate her neighbors and get people tested. Then, when vaccines became available, she walked door-to-door and helped elderly people register for the jab and get to their appointments.
Tennessee StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Tennessee With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 8 States Have "Out of Control" COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and Americans are raging against it. The question is, how many will get vaccinated. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, "eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations." These stats are straining to keep up with this surge. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
El Paso, TXInternational Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19

A dozen people in El Paso, Texas, have now died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to authorities. Health department officials from El Paso on Monday reported that 14 individuals have died of COVID-19 over the past week, including one fully vaccinated individual. All of the residents who died had underlying health conditions, which authorities did not identify.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippians hospitalized after ingesting livestock drugs as they self treat COVID-19; State warns animal drugs can be highly toxic to people

The Mississippi Health Department is warning people not to use livestock medicine to try to treat COVID-19, after poison-control centers received calls about some ingesting it and becoming ill, including two people who were hospitalized. Meanwhile, as Mississippi continues seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, state health officer Dr....
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

Gov. Reeves: Worst of Mississippi’s COVID surge may be over

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said there are signs that the recent COVID surge may be stabilizing in the state. Reeves was in Olive Branch Thursday afternoon touring the Material Bank distribution center while touting the state’s economic growth. In the past 10 days, Reeves said COVID...
Mississippi StateJackson Free Press

Mississippi Loses Sixth Child To COVID-19

A sixth child has died in Mississippi due to complications from COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday. In a press briefing that day, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers confirmed the death, but declined to give any identifying information. “We’re seeing more COVID in those kids now,” Byers...
Alabama StateWDEF

Alabama’s numbers for vaccinated who got sick and died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Almost all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are among unvaccinated people. State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that of the 11,600 people in the state who died of COVID-19, just 26 of those were fully vaccinated. Harris gave the numbers as the state tries to boost...
Oregon StateInternational Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Oregon Woman Dies 1 Day After COVID-19 Diagnosis

An Oregon woman has died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the disease, county officials have announced. The 47-year-old woman, whose identity was not disclosed by authorities, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 9. She died the next day while admitted at the Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy