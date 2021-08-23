How to identify scam calls

You’ve undoubtedly heard about consumer scams in some shape or fashion. Perhaps you’ve read a story about an elderly relative whose retirement funds were drained by a pretend tech support agent, or saw something on the local news about people writing bad checks. These types of scams are certainly a threat to individuals and families. What you may not realize is that many companies also find themselves in the sights of scammers. In too many cases, they don’t see the signs of fraud, and don’t know what’s happening until it’s too late.