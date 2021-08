Fans Can Celebrate Two Years of Mayhem As Borderlands 3 Has Some Fun Events For Its Second Anniversary. Borderlands 3 has hit two years old and Gearbox Software are still keeping the game fresh with a ton of content, updates and even the announcement of crossplay earlier this year. With the Director’s Cut, vault cards, raid bosses, missions and more, Borderlands 3 is still a fun game for its fans. As 2K and Gearbox celebrate the game’s second anniversary, they have announced a five week mini-event series to show its appreciation to the community for their continued support.