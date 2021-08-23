Dedicated to all of God’s children especially those who wear chains
If someone gave you a beautiful golden chain and said “in order for you to receive it, it must be wrapped around both wrists, would you take it?. Picture in your mind a man dressed in a long white lab jacket such as a doctor or a scientist might wear. Now envision a great mass of people accepting individually a beautiful golden chain from that man. The golden chains were beautiful. Perhaps they were the most beautiful and most exquisite golden chains one might have in this world. The chains glittered and sparkled brighter than any golden chains one might have ever seen or will ever see in their life time.www.gastongazette.com
Comments / 1