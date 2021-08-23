Cancel
ACOs don't cut costs, study finds

By Morgan Haefner
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccountable care organizations don't lower costs, and may actually raise them, according to a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. The Aug. 13 study evaluated financial performance data from all four CMS ACO programs from 2005 to 2018. The researchers — Kip Sullivan, member of the advisory board of Health Care for All Minnesota, and James Kahn, MD, emeritus professor of health policy at the University of California San Francisco — looked at net cost to CMS, or gross savings in medical billing minus bonus payments to ACOs.

