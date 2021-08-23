ACOs don't cut costs, study finds

(YAHOO/KAKE) - Last year, 88% of people who had private health plans through their employers would have had their treatment costs waived if they got COVID-19. A year ago, around 88% of people enrolled in private health plans through their employers would have had their treatment costs waived had they gotten COVID-19. That's according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. But now in 2021, those who enter the hospital due to COVID could wind up with a humungous bill. A new report from the same group found that among the two largest insurers in each US state, 72% no longer waive costs for COVID-19 treatment.