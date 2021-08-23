Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Galt Police officer in critical condition after vehicle crashed through barrier responding to Caldor fire

By Ryan Dickinson
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eldorado County, CA – Early Sunday morning at approximately 4:40 a.m., two Galt Police Department officers were involved in a significant traffic collision. The two officers involved were driving northbound on Highway 99 en route to assist with the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County when a vehicle crashed over the temporary construction barriers, striking the patrol vehicle head-on.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Police#El Dorado#Traffic Collision#Galt Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Syracuse, INinkfreenews.com

Two Arrested After Officers Respond To Suspicious Vehicle

SYRACUSE — Two local people were arrested after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Tanisha Rena Atchison, 44, 310 W. Boston St., Syracuse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, and auto theft, all level 6 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
Charlotte, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina police officer dies while responding to fire

A police officer died Saturday night as he was responding to a house fire in Mount Gilead, North Carolina, about 60 miles east of Charlotte. Officer Craig Cloninger, 38, was on the scene of a fire when he "suffered a medical emergency and became unconcious," Mount Gilead Police Chief Pat Preslar said in a statement. Cloninger was a reserve officer with the small-town police department, the chief said.
TrafficKETV.com

One person in critical condition after crash at 20th and Missouri Avenue

One person is in critical condition after an accident at 20th and Missouri Avenue Tuesday. Officials said it was a one-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say there were some good Samaritans who jumped in as the crash occurred to help prop the truck up until rescuers arrived.
Modesto, CAcentralvalleytv.net

Officer Critically Injured After Suspect Opens Fire

MODESTO – An officer with the Modesto Police Department was critically injured when a suspect opened fire late Saturday night. At about 10:00pm an officer witnessed a reckless motorcyclist near West Orangeburg and Enslen Avenues. The rider fled as the officer tried to stop him. With assistance from the Stanislaus County Sheriff helicopter, the motorcyclist was located on the 3100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue.
Clarion County, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Friday night. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident took place around 11:56 p.m. on August 20 on State Route 28 just south of Wallwork Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
California Statelawofficer.com

California police officer in critical condition after gun battle during search warrant service

MODESTO, Calif. — A Northern California police officer is in critical condition after being shot late Saturday night while helping serve a search warrant in Modesto. The series of events began about 10:00 p.m. when a traffic officer for the Modesto Police Department observed a motorcyclist driving recklessly. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist fled, CBS13 reported.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Police Officer Involved In Two Vehicle Crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - On Wednesday, Baltimore City police confirms a police officer's vehicle was involved in a collision in south Baltimore. On August 11, 2021, at about 9:21 p.m., a vehicle collision involving a police car and civilian vehicle occurred at the intersection of South Hanover Street and McComas Street.
Galt, CAFox40

Pickup driver, officers identified in deadly Galt crash

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of a driver killed in a head-on crash with two Galt police officers Sunday morning has been released, as well as the names of the injured officers. Manjot Singh Thind, 25, died after his pickup truck crossed the center barrier on Highway 99 and...
Torrington, CTWTNH.com

Goshen man in critical condition after Torrington motorcycle crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Goshen man is in critical condition following injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and City Hall Avenue. A 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling South on Main Street and was attempting to make a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy