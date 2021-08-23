Galt Police officer in critical condition after vehicle crashed through barrier responding to Caldor fire
Eldorado County, CA – Early Sunday morning at approximately 4:40 a.m., two Galt Police Department officers were involved in a significant traffic collision. The two officers involved were driving northbound on Highway 99 en route to assist with the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County when a vehicle crashed over the temporary construction barriers, striking the patrol vehicle head-on.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
